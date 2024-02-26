The ancient word of jubilation, Alleluia, still resonates in the Maison Pasquale Bruni. The Aleluià collection (written with a single letter L and with the accent on the final a), presented two years ago, is renewed. Aleluià – Feel the Love does not betray the original design created by the creative director Eugenia Bruni, but evolves it. The shape of the leaf also becomes moon, dune and wave. And, as is the tradition of the Valenza Maison, the design of the jewels takes on not only an aesthetic value, but also a philosophical and spiritual one. Much more concrete, however, is the value of the jewel determined by the material and workmanship.



The high jewelery of the collection develops through a geometric riviera with fluid lines of diamonds. The elements of the jewels are worked and recessed individually to then be assembled in a second phase, in order to respect the shapes and clarity of the overlaps. This system also allows you to break down some jewels into different parts. The collection is available in rose gold with white and champagne diamonds, white gold with white diamonds, and white gold with white diamonds. The bracelet is adjustable.