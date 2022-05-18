









New Possessions to own: Piaget renews and expands one of the longest-lived collections: it was born, in fact, in 1990 and hasn’t stopped rotating since then. In the true sense of the term: the collection was born starting from a ring composed with opposing elements that can rotate. An idea, that of rotating a part of the ring, which turns into a sort of relaxing gesture. The Possession collection, over the years, has been enriched with new pieces, variants, which have also embraced bracelets, earrings and necklaces.



32 years after the debut, the novelties are not yet finished: Piaget has developed a new series of jewels destined, in particular but not only, to a young audience. Long or short necklaces because they are adjustable, precious stones with clear colors and matched with diamonds, such as sapphires, emeralds and rubies (selected according to Piaget’s rigorous standards) and new earrings in different versions, with one or three circles. All the earrings will be on sale individually, to facilitate the choice of different combinations.