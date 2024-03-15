Love on the moon with Pasquale Bruni. For spring 2024 the Petit Joli collection presents four new combinations of gems and moonstones. This is an evolution of one of the historic collections of the Valenza Maison, which adds the new stylistic touch of Eugenia Bruni. Petit Joli with the moonstone also combines from a creative point of view with other gems: onyx, green agate, mother of pearl and pink chalcedony. The underlying idea is to connect soul and nature, given that each stone is attributed a meaning or symbolic magical power. Regardless of opinions, in any case, what matters is the aesthetic aspect of the jewels, which retain the traditional flower shape, symbol of the Maison.

The collection is made of 18k rose gold with white and champagne diamonds. The jewels already present in the collection are updated: the earring becomes a pendant, the ring is embellished with diamonds in the stem as well as the necklace, and the new choker and bangle are added, also enriched with diamond details.