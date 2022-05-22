From primitive art to successful jewelry, a recipe with ethnic ingredients for Satellite ♦
Sandrine Dulon is an ethnologist, Daniel Ouaki a photographer. But 30 years ago, in 1987, instead of a photo shoot on an Amazon tribe, the couple founded Satellite, a French jewelery brand. From Paris, the French company has expanded in Italy and China, from Milan and Rome to Shanghai and Xiamen.
Naturally for sale there are the same jewels designed in the Parisian atelier. Of the original interests of the founders, the jewels take on a generically ethnic style: natural stones, pearls, silk, but also feathers are used. The elements are not combined according to a particular tribal style, yet they eclectically recall the jewels of some ancient population. “The base is solidly anchored in cultural wealth, but the head is in the world of dreams,” confirms Sandrine. In short, a sort of revisited anthropology. It is no coincidence that the founder’s father was a collector of primitive art, while his mother designed jewelry. Everything in the family, in short.
I visited your Milan store and would like to purchase a bracelet I saw there this month. How do I order online and have it shipped to the US?
Dear Carol, gioiellis.com is a magazine online. Only news. But you can consider visit http://www.satelliteparis-boutique.com/
Buona sera, siamo proprietari di un negozio in Torino centro, adiacente a Via Roma (Master Time) che tratta orologi da collezione ai quali vorremmo affiancare una linea di bijoux esclusiva che si differenzi dall abnorme offerta attualmente presente sul mercato
Se foste interessati ad inserirvi nel mercato di Torino, avremmo piacere di conferire con voi in proposito.
Nel frattempo, vogliate gradire i nostri piu sinceri auguri di buone feste.
Cordialmente,
Cati Degola
3339873720
cati.degola@gmail.com
Buonasera, ci spiace, ma come potete leggere sulla pagina About us siamo un magazine online di informazione, non di e-commerce. A presto