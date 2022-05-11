









The next edition of GemGenève, number five, will take place in May 2023. The clarification is mandatory, because before this year’s edition began (5-8 May) there was a doubt about a possible repeat in November, as is happened last year. But it was an exploit dictated by the pandemic conditions, hopefully overcome, and now the organizers are returning to the spring appointment. The 2022 edition registered 201 exhibitors, of which 160 professional dealers and jewelers, from 19 countries, compared to 120 in 2021.



According to the data provided by the organizers, 3,302 visitors from all over the world arrived in GemGèneve (against 2,757 in 2021, 3,474 in 2019 and 3,206 in 2018). Visitors added up a total of 4,850 visits, against 3,800 in 2021, 4,831 in 2019 and 4,300 in 2018. The balance of attendance is therefore positive and, on average, the comments collected by gioiellis.com during the visit to the Geneva event. GemGèneve confirmed itself as an alternative both to fairs like Vicenzaoro and to selective appointments like Haute Jewels Geneva.