Hemmerle, a deutsche symphonie




Hemmerle’s jewels: the refined and inimitable inventions of the Munich jeweler ♦

In Germany it is an institution. In the United States a celebrity. In the world Hemmerle, founded in 1893, is known as one of the most avant-garde high jewelery names, because with a centuries-old history that began in 1893 in Monaco, it innovated the nineteenth-century tradition of Berlin iron jewelry by setting a diamond in a setting of the same metal. It was 1995 and since then Stefan Hemmerle has continued to use courageously brass, copper, steel and wood as a background for precious stones, often rare and always combined in an unusual way. But, according to legend, the idea was born thanks to a client who detested the too flashy gems and wore early 19th century Berlin iron jewelry.


Today it is Christian Hemmerle who runs the company, together with his wife Yasmin and parents Stefan and Sylveli. The creative approach is ingenious: to treat common materials and precious stones, iron, aluminum, pebbles and moonstones with equal dignity, as well as diamonds and rubies. The result is a mix of rigorous opulence, of severe sensuality to the rhythm of contrasts between colors and surfaces, of opaque and glossy finishes, of geometry and dynamism. And of asymmetries in the nuances.

Orecchini in oro e rame con diamanti e ambra
Orecchini in oro e rame con diamanti e ambra

Orecchini in oro e rame con diamanti e ambra
Orecchini in oro e rame con diamanti e ambra

All this without the jaws or points that support the stones being visible. In short, a good dose of technique, which the Hemmerle attribute to an entirely German engineering attitude, but it is not seen. What you notice instead is a certain realism, but of design. The Maison uses techniques from the past, such as the knitting of stones cut in the round on silk, together with innovative systems (for jewelry), such as anodizing aluminum to create new colors. Matilde de Bounvilles

Hemmerle, orecchini in alluminio anodizzato con cavità in cui sono inserite acquamarine
Hemmerle, orecchini in alluminio anodizzato con cavità in cui sono inserite acquamarine
Orecchini con cammei e diamanti
Orecchini con tormalina e zaffiri
Orecchini con tormalina e zaffiri
Orecchini con diamanti colorati, ispirati alla scultura di Matisse «Nu de dos»
Orecchini con diamanti colorati, ispirati alla scultura di Matisse «Nu de dos»
Anello in bronzo con rubini
Anello in bronzo con rubini
Orecchini con diamanti taglio brillante alternati a maglie chevron
Orecchini con diamanti taglio brillante alternati a maglie chevron
Collana con ciondolo: smeraldi, cammeo in pietra dura, tsavorite
Collana con ciondolo: smeraldi, cammeo in pietra dura, tsavorite
Orecchini con labirinto in alluminio e tormalina verde
Orecchini con labirinto in alluminio e tormalina verde
Bracciale con rame e granati
Bracciale con rame e granati
Bracciale con rame, legno e diamanti brown
Bracciale con rame, legno e diamanti brown
Orecchini con diamanti e set in ferro
Orecchini con diamanti e set in ferro
Orecchini con diamanti, argento e oro bianco
Orecchini con diamanti, argento e oro bianco
Anello con rame, rubellite e zaffiri rosa
Anello con rame, rubellite e zaffiri rosa
Orecchini in oro bianco e ottone con tsavorite, berillo e demantoide, ossia il raro granato verde
Orecchini in oro bianco e ottone con tsavorite, berillo e demantoide, ossia il raro granato verde
Orecchini in oro bianco e argento con dischi di giada e tsavorite
Orecchini in oro bianco e argento con dischi di giada e tsavorite
Orecchini in oro bianco e rame con diamanti e perle
Orecchini in oro bianco e rame con diamanti e perle
Orecchini in oro bianco e argento brunito con diamanti bianchi
Orecchini in oro bianco e argento brunito con diamanti bianchi
Orecchini in oro bianco, bronzo e ottone, con diamanti e zirconi
Orecchini in oro bianco, bronzo e ottone, con diamanti e zirconi
Orecchini in oro, rame e legno di olive e guaiaco con tormaline verde e ruggine
Orecchini in oro, rame e legno di olive e guaiaco con tormaline verde e ruggine
Orecchini in oro bianco e argento con dischi di giada grigia e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e argento con dischi di giada grigia e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e rame con dischi di giada ambrata e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e rame con dischi di giada ambrata e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, bronzo e argento con diamanti, nappe in quarzo fumé e in fondo perle più grosse di agata dzi
Orecchini in oro bianco, bronzo e argento con diamanti, nappe in quarzo fumé e in fondo perle più grosse di agata dzi






 

