









Sofragem has earned a name in the world of jewelry: it is at the same time a manufacturer for third parties and a brand that offers its own collections. He works in one of the world centers of jewelry, Bangkok, where many large Western Maisons, in Europe and in the USA, also have all or part of the creation of high jewelery collections carried out. Sofragem has a special place among these production companies: 160 goldsmiths work there, some of whom have specialized in France.



Much of Sofragem’s production is centered on gems. But not only. The company’s production, in addition to being one of the main manufacturers in the sector and which it produces on behalf of third parties, also includes collections of jewels with its own brand. These are jewels with a different style, which sometimes follow that of the best-known brands, without however being copies. In short, jewels range from the classic style, with diamonds and precious stones, to a more modern genre, where the setting technique becomes in some cases an example of goldsmith virtuosity.