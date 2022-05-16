









She is a designer with a degree in psychology, of Lebanese origins, but with life and work in New York: Karma El Khalil is one of the most imaginative representatives of the new jewelry. Her new collection is called Conversations with the moon and for the designer she represents the positive turning point after the long pandemic season. It is also a collection with an immediately recognizable temperament, which uses large semi-precious stones, in particular morganite, opal, topaz and apatite. Gems are best used, with surprising effects, often with clusters on chandelier earrings.



The gems are set in 18K gold, along with small diamonds set in the metal. In some cases the stones have been left in their original, rough state, but most of the time they follow traditional cuts. The idea is that the stones can recall the reflections of the moon on the large skyscrapers of the city but, of course, those who wear a jewel of this type are likely to soon forget the combination. Prices range from $ 1,200 to $ 21,000.