









Even Gucci has decided that unisex is the password to enter the world of jewelry. Or, more precisely, to be in the trendy area of ​​the jewelry world. The Maison of the Kering group, in fact, has launched a collection that aims to convince both women and men to wear Gucci jewels. The collection is called Link to Love and is made of 18-karat yellow, white and pink gold, with the addition of pavé diamonds or small precious stones such as emeralds and rubies. For lovers of the brand, the jewelry line includes a variety of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings that showcase the Gucci logo.



The rings and bracelets have a geometric design, specifically designed to allow them to be easily stacked, even if they can be worn individually. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings are composed of thin metal wires in the three colors of gold, and characterized by a thin bar, also with the word Gucci.