









Ananya's jewels, one of the best Indian designers who came to the Couture

She surprised everyone at the Couture Design Awards 2019, where she was among the finalists in the Best in Debuting category. Indiana, born into a family deeply rooted in the fashion industry, Ananya Malhotra studied the world of jewelry in London, where she graduated from Central Saint Martins, but also in the US at Gia. The studies in London get it clear why her jewels are not only part of the highest category, but also because they are designed in a style that celebrates Indian craftsmanship with Western taste. Abundant, but not opulent. But does not wonder that the designer also considers her jewels as talismans endowed with energy, in pure Indian spiritualism.



Before being get up at Couture in Las Vegas, Ananya was awarded the Suffragettes Design Award, where she designed a pin for women scientists and Nobel Prize winners. She was also chosen by Swarovski to design a piece for the Runway Rocks fashion show. And before debuting with her Maison, Ananya, the designer worked for one of India’s largest jewelers, Amrapali. She is inspired, she says, by Art Nouveau and surrealism, a pictorial current that fascinates her also thanks to her studies in the field of psychology. One of her latest works is the customizable Chakra collection. It is made up of wearable, stackable and colorful jewels.



