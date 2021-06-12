









Are you fascinated by the India of the maharajas, with the magnificence of jewels and luxury from nabobs? Here is the India of BG World, that is of Bridhichand Ghanshyamdas, jeweler of Jaipur ♦

It is not easy that you have heard of Bridhichand Ghanshyamdas if you are from Milan, New York or Berlin. Or unless you are a business operator, who knows the tradition and skill of the goldsmiths of Jaipur, city of Rajasthan, India. The company has a long tradition (as seen in the video that we publish) and took time to attend traditional events dedicated to the jewelry.

Of course, style is far away from that a little ‘dry aseptic proposed by Western brands, even the most traditionals. But at the same time it is easy to see how even bracelets, necklaces and rings of this brand India have approached to an international taste. Sure, they are rich in gold and stones, but less anchored to traditional ethnic jewelry of the past, although certainly not deny the origins. Jaipur is one of the flags of jewelery world, which employs hundreds of gem cutters. And these jewels of Bridhichand Ghanshyamdas well testify the skills of the artisans. The latest collection presented by the brand is named Aks, Reflection of time: reflection of past and present, to capture the essence of the cultures of different eras. Between that of the maharajas, who in Rajastan have reigned until the seventies of the twentieth century and the era of the Internet: a link is allowed only to the jewelry.