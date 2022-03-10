









Photographers define blue hours as those moments that precede nightfall and which offer a somewhat mysterious atmosphere. With greater romanticism, the Italian Maison Vhernier called Coucher du Soleil (sunset) its first collection to experiment with the use of bronze. The homage to the blue hour is, of course, also (but not limited to) marked by the color to which the collection refers. Coucher du soleil is characterized by the use of classic and uncommon materials. In addition, the jewelry is modular, composed of thin vertical elements in bronze dyed blue, thanks to a special process, and gold.



To the two combined metals is added, in some versions, the glow of diamonds, set in an order that seems random, but is not, as it is in the style of the Piedmontese Maison. The collection includes bracelets and band rings, sculpture earrings, even with generous volumes. The collection, in addition to the blue tone, also includes jewels with golden shades, always made with the same materials, but with diamonds in a brown version.