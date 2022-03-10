COLLANE — March 10, 2022 at 4:00 am

The Suonamore “I Mondi” is tinged with yellow gold




New jewels from leBebè, the brand founded in 2007 by Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde through the family company, Lucebianca. The brand has recently expanded the collection of the Suonamore I Mondi line. These are pendants that tinkle to accompany the growth of babies. The jewels have been enriched with the new yellow gold plated silver finish which, like the versions in silver only and rose gold plated silver, is combined with a silver chain with heart. The chain has a length of 100 centimeters and can also be worn in a double loop.

The new Suonamore, created to celebrate the beginning of the indelible bond between mother and child, and then a memory, represents the recurring motif in Suonamore I Mondi: many hearts, of different sizes, form a sphere to represent the globe. On some hearts, the iconic perforated baby and girl silhouettes. The retail price is 148 euros.
