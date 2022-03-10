









Gold seen up close, after two years of pandemic emergency. From 7 to 10 May, in the pavilions of Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, Oroarezzo, the event dedicated to the Italian and international excellences of goldsmithing, organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group), is back in attendance. This will be the 41st edition of the showcase dedicated to Italian and international goldsmith production, but also design and manufacturing. Not surprisingly, the official claim is #artofmanufacturing.



Oroarezzo offers a complete picture of the sector, from goldsmiths with the elements that make up the jewel such as semi-finished products, closures and frames intended for artisan workshops and manufacturing companies in the sector, to technology, up to the area dedicated to ready-to-sell. There will also be the Cash & Carry space aimed in particular at Italian and foreign retailers, where they can buy a variety of products useful for seasonal restocking.The historic Premiere competition will also return live, which elects the best Italian goldsmith manufacturing for design, production and creative skills. Oroarezzo also consolidates its partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ice, the agency for the promotion of exports, through the incoming program aimed at buyers from the main reference markets such as the United States, the Arab Emirates and Asia. Moreover, the black cloud of the war in Ukraine hangs over the sector. According to ICE data, Italy (2019 data) exports about 77 million jewels to Russia. A market that is completely blocked today.