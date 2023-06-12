Alviero Martini 1st Class in Cape Town

The maps of Alviero Martini 1A Classe, the Milanese brand that became famous for the maps printed on bags and suitcases, presents a new collection of fashion jewelry: Long Street. The jewels are made entirely of 925 silver in the natural or gold-plated version. The metal also houses leather inserts with the Geo Map print that distinguishes the Maison. The choice of name reflects the connection with the geographical theme and continues the series of collections inspired by famous places. Specifically, Long Street is a tourist street in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa, where there are ethnic style shops and bookshops and clubs with an international flair.

The collection includes necklaces, bracelets and rings. The necklaces use the round silver pendant covered in leather with the Geo Map print together with cubic zirconia. The pendants are available both in the 925 silver version (99 euros) and in yellow gold plated silver (109 euros). There is also a maxi version in silver with a bilière-type chain (made up of small spheres) of cubic zirconia with Geo Map printed leather (179 euros). The two bracelets are also composed of spheres with a central Geo Map pendant in 925 silver (109 euros) or yellow gold plated (119 euros). Finally, Long Street includes an adjustable ring (109 euros).