Piero Milano without borders

Who knows why there are jewelers who manage to build a legend around their collections and others, like the Piedmontese brand Piero Milano, who are just as good, but are less bold in communicating it. Sometimes marketing strategies are a little mysterious. Just as it is hard to understand that a brand like Piero Milano is appreciated in stores abroad, has many admirers, but has less recognition in the collective image.

Yet the Valencian company founded half a century ago by Piero Milano and Luigi Benzi has nothing to envy to many other Maisons that enjoy (sometimes undeserved) celebrity. All right, Piero Milano boasts a good market success, thanks to the ability to interpret the classic jewel, as is the tradition of the goldsmiths of that Piedmontese province. Gold, platinum, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones: nothing is missing in the vast catalog of proposals, ranging from high jewelery to easy to wear.