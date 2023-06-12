Collana in oro giallo e diamanti, collezione Eos
Collana in oro giallo e diamanti, collezione Eos

Piero Milano without borders

Who knows why there are jewelers who manage to build a legend around their collections and others, like the Piedmontese brand Piero Milano, who are just as good, but are less bold in communicating it. Sometimes marketing strategies are a little mysterious. Just as it is hard to understand that a brand like Piero Milano is appreciated in stores abroad, has many admirers, but has less recognition in the collective image.

Collezione Eden, anello in oro bianco e full pavé di diamanti
Eden collection, ring in white gold and full pavé diamonds

Yet the Valencian company founded half a century ago by Piero Milano and Luigi Benzi has nothing to envy to many other Maisons that enjoy (sometimes undeserved) celebrity. All right, Piero Milano boasts a good market success, thanks to the ability to interpret the classic jewel, as is the tradition of the goldsmiths of that Piedmontese province. Gold, platinum, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones: nothing is missing in the vast catalog of proposals, ranging from high jewelery to easy to wear.

Anello flessibile in oro giallo e diamanti della collezione Goa
Flexible ring in yellow gold and diamonds from the Goa collection
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti, collezione Goa
Earrings in pink gold and diamonds, Goa collection
Orecchini in oro bianco diamanti e zaffiri realizzati con la tecnica invisible setting
Earrings in white gold, diamonds and sapphires made with the invisible setting technique
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti
Rose gold ring with diamonds
Collana con pendente in oro bianco, diamanti e rubini
Necklace with pendant in white gold, diamonds and rubies

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale in argento placcato oro, cubic zirconia, pelle
Previous Story

Alviero Martini 1st Class in Cape Town

Latest from Showroom

Anello Smarties indossato

Smarties for Mattioli

The commonly known Smarties are small sugar-coated chocolate sweets of various colors. But now Smarties are