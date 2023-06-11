The winners of the Couture Design Awards

The Couture Design Awards are considered the Oscars of jewelry. They take place during the Couture fair in Las Vegas parallel to the Jck one, and is dedicated to the best jewellery. This year the organizers awarded 14 categories, each of which with three classified. Overall, in short, the jury in charge of selecting the winners identified 42 worthy of mention. The list of winners can be found below. However, there is a brand that is more successful than others: Peruffo. The Italian company ranked first in the Best in Debuting category, but also third in the Best in Editors’ Choice, in Best in Innovative, and again first in the Best in People’s Choice. Another company also collected a double prize, but in a different way. Gismondi 1754 came in second place in the Best in Editors’ Choice category, to which is added the second place of Vendorafa, a newly acquired brand, in the Best in People’s Choice.

Best in Gold

1 ° Viltier

2 ° Cadar

3 ° IsabelleFa

Best in Colored Gems Above $40,000 Retail

1 ° Aletto Brothers

2 ° Tangarart @ Julls

3 ° Couturemark

Best in Colored Gems Under $40,000 Retail

1 ° Kamyen

2 ° Cicala

3 ° Sylva & Cie.

Best in Bridal

1 ° Retrouvaí @ For Future Reference

2 ° Bea Bongiasca @ Muse

3 ° Phillips House

Best in Diamonds Below $40,000 Retail

1 ° Ondyn

2 ° Eva Fehren

3 ° 64Facets

Best in Diamonds Above $40,000 Retail

1 ° Etho Maria

2 ° Busatti 1947

3 ° Mattioli

Best in Haute Couture

1 ° Maison Alix Dumas

2 ° Messika

3 ° Victor Velyan

Best in Pearls

1 ° Persée Paris

2 ° Nomis

3 ° Amrapali Londra

Best in Platinum

1 ° Sorellina

2 ° Henrich & Denzel GmbH

3 ° Diecimila Cose

Best in Below $10,000 Retail

1 ° NeverNoT

2 ° Stephen Webster

3 ° Van @ Muse

Best in Innovative

1 ° Marie Lichtenberg

2 ° Studio Renn

3 ° Peruffo

Best in Debuting

1 ° Peruffo

2 ° Maison Alix Dumas

3 ° Alexandra Rosier

Best in Editors’ Choice

1 ° Ten Thousand Things

2 ° Gismondi 1754

3 ° Peruffo



Best in People’s Choice1 ° Peruffo2 ° Vendorafa3 ° David Oscarson