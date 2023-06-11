Colllana di Peruffo vincitrice al Couture Design Awards
The winners of the Couture Design Awards

The Couture Design Awards are considered the Oscars of jewelry. They take place during the Couture fair in Las Vegas parallel to the Jck one, and is dedicated to the best jewellery. This year the organizers awarded 14 categories, each of which with three classified. Overall, in short, the jury in charge of selecting the winners identified 42 worthy of mention. The list of winners can be found below. However, there is a brand that is more successful than others: Peruffo. The Italian company ranked first in the Best in Debuting category, but also third in the Best in Editors’ Choice, in Best in Innovative, and again first in the Best in People’s Choice. Another company also collected a double prize, but in a different way. Gismondi 1754 came in second place in the Best in Editors’ Choice category, to which is added the second place of Vendorafa, a newly acquired brand, in the Best in People’s Choice.

Best in Gold
1 ° Viltier
2 ° Cadar
3 ° IsabelleFa

Bracciale in oro e diamanti di Viltier
Viltier gold and diamond bracelet

Best in Colored Gems Above $40,000 Retail
1 ° Aletto Brothers
2 ° Tangarart @ Julls
3 ° Couturemark

Bracciale in oro, malachite e diamanti di Aletto Brothers
Bracelet in gold, malachite and diamonds by Aletto Brothers

Best in Colored Gems Under $40,000 Retail
1 ° Kamyen
2 ° Cicala
3 ° Sylva & Cie.

Orecchini con smeraldi e diamanti di Kamyen
Orecchini con smeraldi e diamanti di Kamyen

Best in Bridal
1 ° Retrouvaí @ For Future Reference
2 ° Bea Bongiasca @ Muse
3 ° Phillips House

Anello in oro e diamanti di Retrouvai
Retrouvai gold and diamond ring

Best in Diamonds Below $40,000 Retail
1 ° Ondyn
2 ° Eva Fehren
3 ° 64Facets

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti di Ondyn
Yellow gold and diamond earrings by Ondyn

Best in Diamonds Above $40,000 Retail
1 ° Etho Maria
2 ° Busatti 1947
3 ° Mattioli

Anello con diamanti di Etho Maria
Etho Maria diamond ring

Best in Haute Couture
1 ° Maison Alix Dumas
2 ° Messika
3 ° Victor Velyan

Spilla di Mad, Maison-Alix-Dumas
Mad, Maison-Alix-Dumas brooch

Best in Pearls
1 ° Persée Paris
2 ° Nomis
3 ° Amrapali Londra

Orecchino con perle e diamanti di Persée Paris
Pearl and diamond earring by Persée Paris

Best in Platinum
1 ° Sorellina
2 ° Henrich & Denzel GmbH
3 ° Diecimila Cose

Collier con perle, diamanti e zaffiri rosa di Sorellina
Necklace with pearls, diamonds and pink sapphires by Sorellina

Best in Below $10,000 Retail
1 ° NeverNoT
2 ° Stephen Webster
3 ° Van @ Muse

Collana in oro con pendente in malachite e opale di NeverNoT
Gold necklace with malachite and opal pendant by NeverNoT

Best in Innovative
1 ° Marie Lichtenberg
2 ° Studio Renn
3 ° Peruffo

Collana in oro di Marie Lichtenberg
Collana in oro di Marie Lichtenberg

Best in Debuting
1 ° Peruffo
2 ° Maison Alix Dumas
3 ° Alexandra Rosier

Peruffo necklace winner at the Couture Design Awards

Best in Editors’ Choice
1 ° Ten Thousand Things
2 ° Gismondi 1754
3 ° Peruffo

Collana con perla di Tahiti di Ten Thousand Things
Ten Thousand Things Tahitian Pearl Necklace

Best in People’s Choice
1 ° Peruffo
2 ° Vendorafa
3 ° David Oscarson

