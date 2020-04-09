Traveling through geometry with Ele Karela











Born in Athens, raised (professionally) in London: Eléftheria Karela, who founded the Ele Karela brand, is a Greek jewelry designer who loves to innovate. Maybe even amaze. She can. She graduated from Central Saint Martins and has been producing jewelry since 2008. But only with small collections and, preferably, she works with bespoke orders. Her jewels are unique pieces inspired (also) by ancient myths and symbols, which she transforms into stories told through gold, diamonds, but also less precious stones, such as quartz or iolite. However, they are always stones with particular qualities.



Another characteristic aspect of Ele Karela’s jewels is the search for elaborate geometries, which really have the quality of being unique. Necklaces and rings, in particular, are often built with proportions determined by the reflections of the stones, with volumes finding a balance even outside the usual shape. On the other hand, Greek architecture is historically the basis of that with which western cities are built. Finally, a certain new age scent adds character to the jewels, like a spice with a surprising taste.



















