









The knot unites, ties and, if it is a jewel, it is a symbol of love. As long as it is a special knot and, above all, that it is a pride to wear. Fawaz Gruosi, the great Italian-Lebanese jeweler, who founded his house in London with work in Geneva, proposes the theme of the knot in his personal interpretation. The Enlanced collection plays with intertwined gold, diamonds and ceramics. The jewels are made of white or rose gold with the typical enveloping style of Fawaz Gruosi. The oval shapes combine in different ways, from earrings to rings to pendants, but the design is always based on two elements. In the ring, for example, an oval wraps around the finger and curves around the skin. The second, although intertwined within the structure, is completely untied.



A game that is also a demonstration of goldsmith’s skill, as well as a refined example of design. Even in the hoop earring the design has the jeweler’s signature, with two ovals that fit together: the first on the front of the ear, the second starts in front before wrapping itself behind. The ceramic is presented in three variants: ivory, black and turquoise. But there are also jewels in semi or full diamond pavé versions. Diamonds, in particular, are generously sized for a pave, but are placed tightly together to leave as little metal as possible between them.