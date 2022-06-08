









Holi is a traditional festival held in India, but also in other countries where there is a strong Hindu presence, and is also known as the Spring Festival or Festival of Colors. The festival of Holi celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna and the triumph of good over evil. But it is also an opportunity to play and laugh, forget and forgive. The party lasts one night and one day and those who participate throw (harmless) colors with water guns and balloons. Play and struggle with colors occurs in open streets, parks, outside temples and buildings. Introduction necessary to explain the name of the Unoaerre collection called Holi.



The company from Arezzo (Italy), which is famous for its production of gold jewelry, chooses in this case a fashion jewelery style, which focuses entirely on shape and color. The jewels offered, in fact, are made of bronze dipped in gold, with the addition of colored shades of enamels that make the line very lively, as well as at affordable prices. A few examples: the earrings with a rose gold bath, pendant link and black and white enamel, are offered for 69 euros, the gilded bronze ring with light and dark orange enamel for 54 euros, the bracelet with a T-bar closure. 99 euros.