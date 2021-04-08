perle, vetrina — April 8, 2021 at 4:30 am

The surprising pearls of Yvel




Yvel creates jewelry in which the pearl is always at the center, but the variety is amazing. In 2017 it won a Couture Design Awards in the Best in Pearls category for a remarkable Baroque pearl ring ♦

Yvel was founded in 1986 by Isaac and Orna Levy. Note the name: Levy is the contrary of Yvel. But in reality there is nothing strange: Orna and Isaac simply continue an ancient tradition of family. But, in particular, they are specialized in a pearl jewelry. “A word of advice: choose the color. Beyond the classic shades of white, pearls come in a palette of delicious colors, by the mysterious dark gray to golden green, until the sparkling champagne tone.

Collana in oro 18 carati con diamanti colorati e perle barocche multicolori
Collana in oro 18 carati con diamanti colorati e perle barocche multicolori

There is certainly a shade to match perfectly every skin, mood and style, “says Isaac. The beads, together with gold and precious stones, are worked and proposals in an amazing variety of shapes and shades. If the spherical shape is perfect, Yvel can change them it with an exuberant imagination. Their design has found legions of admirers. Thus, even if the House is based in Tel Aviv, the Yvel jewelry can be found in more than 600 upscale shops in the five continents, as well as in boutiques in Israel and the United States, in Miami. Two exemples: the Biwa collection takes its name from the lake in Japan known for its incredibly bright pearls until 1985, when the farming has ceased due to pollution. Or Satin Sea collection, with large baroque pearls that become small sculptures. Margherita Donato

Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti
Collana di perle barocche
Collana di perle barocche
Collana di diamanti e tsavoriti della collezione Peacock
Collana di diamanti e tsavoriti della collezione Peacock
Bracciale in oro rosa con diamanti rosa e bianchi
Bracciale in oro rosa con diamanti rosa e bianchi
Bracciale in oro con perla barocca violacea
Bracciale in oro con perla barocca violacea
Orecchini in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri
Orecchini in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri
Yvel, anello con perla barocca
Yvel, anello con perla barocca, vincitore al Couture Design Awards 2017

Satin Sea collection: bracciale con perle barocche Keshi e oro rosa
Satin Sea collection: bracciale con perle barocche Keshi e oro rosa







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *