The surprising pearls of Yvel











Yvel creates jewelry in which the pearl is always at the center, but the variety is amazing. In 2017 it won a Couture Design Awards in the Best in Pearls category for a remarkable Baroque pearl ring ♦

Yvel was founded in 1986 by Isaac and Orna Levy. Note the name: Levy is the contrary of Yvel. But in reality there is nothing strange: Orna and Isaac simply continue an ancient tradition of family. But, in particular, they are specialized in a pearl jewelry. “A word of advice: choose the color. Beyond the classic shades of white, pearls come in a palette of delicious colors, by the mysterious dark gray to golden green, until the sparkling champagne tone.



There is certainly a shade to match perfectly every skin, mood and style, “says Isaac. The beads, together with gold and precious stones, are worked and proposals in an amazing variety of shapes and shades. If the spherical shape is perfect, Yvel can change them it with an exuberant imagination. Their design has found legions of admirers. Thus, even if the House is based in Tel Aviv, the Yvel jewelry can be found in more than 600 upscale shops in the five continents, as well as in boutiques in Israel and the United States, in Miami. Two exemples: the Biwa collection takes its name from the lake in Japan known for its incredibly bright pearls until 1985, when the farming has ceased due to pollution. Or Satin Sea collection, with large baroque pearls that become small sculptures.