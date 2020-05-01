Inside the pearls with Little H











Pearls that hide rubies or emeralds: the jewels of Little H are really different from the others ♦ ︎

The cult of pearls originated in Japan, but not all Japanese consider pearls as an untouchable symbol of the perfection of nature. Pearls can be used, worked, opened, excavated, modified: and that’s what Hisano Shepherd does. Born in Japan, but growing up between Tokyo and Los Angeles, where she resides today, the designer began designing jewelry as a girl. “My grandmother took me to the Takarazuka theater, a female theatrical group and wore her most precious jewels. In particular, I remember his emerald engagement ring and cocktail rings with opals”, says Hisano Shepherd.



His contact with jewelry began with the study of goldsmithing techniques during high school and then with specializations between Los Angeles and New York. She then started to practice in a repair and polishing workshop for a fashion jewelry producer, until she focused his creative path and founded his Maison, Little H. Today she works mainly with pearls, round or baroque. But in an absolutely original way: the spherical fruit of the oysters is worked up to house rubies, sapphires and emeralds. They are sea pearls or freshwater pearls, perfectly round or with irregular volume, white or colored. And maybe split in half. A collection, for example, is called Pearl Geode, for which it has also filed a patent application. Giulia Netrese

















