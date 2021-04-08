vetrina — April 8, 2021 at 5:01 am

TTF, with value from China




TTF, high jewelery created and designed in China grows and it’s celebrates in Paris.

The jewelery market in China grew by 22% per year from 2009. It now has slowed but is still expected an average of 5% per year according to HSBC (Anglo Chinese bank) forecast for each of the next three years. This brief introduction to explain why in China are growing Maison that not only produce jewelry, but will advance in high jewelery. As in the case of Frank Wu, designer in Shenzhen, a city not far from Hong Kong, who in 2008 he founded TTF. The acronym stands for Today, Tomorrow, Forever.

Collana Water Rythm, in titanio, giadeite imperiale, 33 rubini, 133 diamanti yellow, 92 diamanti bianchi
Collana Water Rythm, in titanio, giadeite imperiale, 33 rubini, 133 diamanti yellow, 92 diamanti bianchi

In silence, he has earned a reputation that came up in the West: in february 2017 Paris has dedicated him an exhibition with some of his pieces and in the French city he is landed with a boutique on Rue de la Paix, just a short walk from the Place Vendôme. Actually the design team of TTF collects not only Chinese professionals, but also from Italy, France, America, Korea and China. In all, more than 40 talented designers and 400 craftsmen. Its status is what allows TTF to participate regularly at Baselworld in Hall 2.1, the one reserved for big brands. Not only the top jewelry, in any case: TTF is preparing to break into the fine jewelry market, which has a lot of buyers (and it’s more affordable). That the domain of the great European Maison is threatened?

Frank Wu
Frank Wu
Collana From Spring to Autumn in oro rosa, diamanti, giadeite orange, 118 zaffiri rosa
Collana From Spring to Autumn in oro rosa, diamanti, giadeite orange, 118 zaffiri rosa
Collana Gardenia con rubini e diamanti
Collana Gardenia con rubini e diamanti
Collana con perle, diamanti e zaffiro cabochon
Collana con perle, diamanti e zaffiro cabochon
Collana ispirata al ramo di bambù in oro bianco, diamanti, giada
Collana ispirata al ramo di bambù in oro bianco, diamanti, giada
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, rubini, giada
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, rubini, giada
Spilla a forma di fagiano con diamanti, zaffiri, giada
Spilla a forma di fagiano con diamanti, zaffiri, giada
Collana con diamanti e giada
Collana con diamanti e giada
Collana con diamanti e giada
Collana con giada e zaffiri
TTF, alta gioielleria, collana con giada e diamanti
TTF, alta gioielleria, collana con giada e diamanti
Collana in oro rosa con giada bianca
Collana in oro rosa con giada bianca
Spilla con giada, oro rosa, rubini, diamanti
Spilla con giada, oro rosa, rubini, diamanti
Spilla con rubellite, diamanti, oro rosa
Spilla con rubellite, diamanti, oro rosa

Anello Lotus, in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiro
Anello Lotus, in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiro







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *