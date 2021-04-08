TTF, with value from China











TTF, high jewelery created and designed in China grows and it’s celebrates in Paris.

The jewelery market in China grew by 22% per year from 2009. It now has slowed but is still expected an average of 5% per year according to HSBC (Anglo Chinese bank) forecast for each of the next three years. This brief introduction to explain why in China are growing Maison that not only produce jewelry, but will advance in high jewelery. As in the case of Frank Wu, designer in Shenzhen, a city not far from Hong Kong, who in 2008 he founded TTF. The acronym stands for Today, Tomorrow, Forever.

In silence, he has earned a reputation that came up in the West: in february 2017 Paris has dedicated him an exhibition with some of his pieces and in the French city he is landed with a boutique on Rue de la Paix, just a short walk from the Place Vendôme. Actually the design team of TTF collects not only Chinese professionals, but also from Italy, France, America, Korea and China. In all, more than 40 talented designers and 400 craftsmen. Its status is what allows TTF to participate regularly at Baselworld in Hall 2.1, the one reserved for big brands. Not only the top jewelry, in any case: TTF is preparing to break into the fine jewelry market, which has a lot of buyers (and it’s more affordable). That the domain of the great European Maison is threatened?