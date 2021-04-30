Mayumi’s new pearls











Fasoli Gioielli, a company from Verona, is famous for its brand entirely dedicated to pearls: Mayumi. The Maison continually renews its collections based on the pearly fruit of oysters, and often mounted on jewels even in pink, mauve or black versions. Freshwater pearls are mounted on gold or 925 rhodium silver, an aspect that helps to maintain affordable prices. Mayumi’s experience began in 1985 in one of the largest pearls farms in Japan: the founder Alberto Fasoli learned all the secrets of the trade here and discovered the restricted pearl market. In 1991 the entrepreneur then transformed his company from a simple importer to a producer of pearl jewelery.



The name of the Venetian brand is composed of Ma, which in Japanese means bow, and Yumi which means strength. The basic idea of ​​Mayumi, in short, is that of a tribute to nature which, in the depths of the waters of distant countries, gives life to pearls, a symbol of perfection and purity. The pale spheres are then used to make jewelry with a modern but classic style.