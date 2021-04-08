The Moiseikin’s magic gems











The magic gems by Moiseikin: from the center of the Asian Russia, the impressive Maison jewelry.

He won one of the awards at the International Design Excellence Award 2017 in Hong Kong. But Moiseikin Jewellery is used about those exploits. La Maison is Russian, based in Yekaterinburg, city on the Asian side of the Urals. Far away from tourist routes, by the way, it is famous for being near the mines of gems that are mined in the Urals. The company was founded in 1993 by entrepreneur Viktor Moiseikin, but not only produces high-class jewelery. In its catalog there are also watches, carved stones, a production of statues (also one with Vladimir Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev).



The jewelry, however, are those who shine the most. For example, the Waltzing Brilliance series, which uses an international patent that enables diamonds to gently rotate around its axis created by two points of contact with the mount. “It is the first patented invention of jewelry for Russia in the last 100 years,” commented the Rapaport specialists.The jewel that has won one of the awards in Hong Kong, for example, Feather of Miraculous Firebird, uses dozens of diamonds and garnets demantoid, alexandrite, and tanzanite spinel, which seem to take flight. Like an enchanted feather, exactly.