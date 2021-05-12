The Palloncino by Vhernier flies on a ring











The Palloncino (balloon) was the first jewel to take flight in 1984, when the Maison was founded. But the Palloncino collection by Vhernier continues to float in the catalog of the Valenza-based brand. At the beginning of its history, the innovative shape of the jewel, reminiscent of the light balloon tied to a thread that is given to children, was reserved for single earrings, which can also be worn as brooches. Made of white gold, with the cord that becomes a diamond pavé wire, the single earring is combined with carnelian and rock crystal ovals, with a transparency effect that is Vhernier’s trademark.



Variants also include lapis lazuli, jade, turquoise, mother of pearl and rhodonite. The collection is now enriched with a ring. Also in this case the stem is in white gold with diamonds, with the central body with balloon-shaped stones juxtaposed with rock crystal. The cheerful and minimal effect is thus transferred to the fingers with the same visual impact of the original brooch-earrings.