ANELLI — May 12, 2021 at 4:30 am

The Palloncino by Vhernier flies on a ring




The Palloncino (balloon) was the first jewel to take flight in 1984, when the Maison was founded. But the Palloncino collection by Vhernier continues to float in the catalog of the Valenza-based brand. At the beginning of its history, the innovative shape of the jewel, reminiscent of the light balloon tied to a thread that is given to children, was reserved for single earrings, which can also be worn as brooches. Made of white gold, with the cord that becomes a diamond pavé wire, the single earring is combined with carnelian and rock crystal ovals, with a transparency effect that is Vhernier’s trademark.

Anello Palloncino con giada
Anello Palloncino con giada

Variants also include lapis lazuli, jade, turquoise, mother of pearl and rhodonite. The collection is now enriched with a ring. Also in this case the stem is in white gold with diamonds, with the central body with balloon-shaped stones juxtaposed with rock crystal. The cheerful and minimal effect is thus transferred to the fingers with the same visual impact of the original brooch-earrings.
Anello Palloncino con lapislazzulo
Anello Palloncino con lapislazzulo

La famiglia di orecchini-spilla Palloncino
La famiglia di orecchini-spilla Palloncino
Anello Palloncino con turchese
Anello Palloncino con turchese
Anello Palloncino con rodonite
Anello Palloncino con rodonite

Anello Palloncino con madreperla
Anello Palloncino con madreperla







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *