ANELLI, vetrina — May 12, 2021 at 5:00 am

Muzo, emeralds from the producer to the consumer




From producer to consumer. It is usually a formula that is used for fruits, vegetables and the like. This time, however, it is emeralds, the most precious, the Colombian ones of Muzo. With the month of May, which has emeralds as its birthstone, the Colombian mining company launched its jewelry collections based on the green precious stone. Muzo has been involving famous designers for years who make jewels with Colombian emeralds. But now he has decided to sell the ones he designed and made directly online.

Orecchini pendenti in oro 18 carati, con diamanti bianchi e smeraldi Muzo taglio rotondo e pera
Orecchini pendenti in oro 18 carati, con diamanti bianchi e smeraldi Muzo taglio rotondo e pera

These are classic jewels, presented with the first collection called Nova. Emerald rings and earrings are set in diamond crowns or set and flanked by white or yellow diamonds. Jewels that are presented with the help of the model Alana Tapigliani. There is also a piece of high jewelry: a 13.20-carat emerald ring surrounded by pink diamonds from the Australian Argyle mine.
Anello in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti e smeraldo
Anello in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti e smeraldo

Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldo
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldo
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldo Muzo
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldo Muzo
Orecchini con smeraldi Muzo e diamanti
Orecchini con smeraldi Muzo e diamanti

Orecchini con tre smeraldi Muzo e diamanti
Orecchini con tre smeraldi Muzo e diamanti

Anello con smeraldo di 13,20 carati e diamanti rosa Argyle
Anello con smeraldo di 13,20 carati e diamanti rosa Argyle







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *