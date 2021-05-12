Muzo, emeralds from the producer to the consumer











From producer to consumer. It is usually a formula that is used for fruits, vegetables and the like. This time, however, it is emeralds, the most precious, the Colombian ones of Muzo. With the month of May, which has emeralds as its birthstone, the Colombian mining company launched its jewelry collections based on the green precious stone. Muzo has been involving famous designers for years who make jewels with Colombian emeralds. But now he has decided to sell the ones he designed and made directly online.



These are classic jewels, presented with the first collection called Nova. Emerald rings and earrings are set in diamond crowns or set and flanked by white or yellow diamonds. Jewels that are presented with the help of the model Alana Tapigliani. There is also a piece of high jewelry: a 13.20-carat emerald ring surrounded by pink diamonds from the Australian Argyle mine.