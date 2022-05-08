COLLANE, Orecchini, vetrina — May 8, 2022 at 5:00 am

The fine Greek titanium of Anastasia Kessaris




She has a degree in architecture, she worked as an architect in London, eventually becoming a senior interior designer at Harrods. So what could Anastasia Kessaris‘s next step be? Designing jewelry. And it is not strange, because the architect Anastasia is also the daughter of the most famous jeweler in Athens, Costas Kessaris. Anastasia, who married Belgian businessman Thomas Persy three years ago (with a party for 1,358 guests, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis), has nevertheless chosen her path. Her jewels, in fact, are in pure minimal-pop style, with great use of titanium.

Orecchini della collezione After Party, in oro giallo 18 carati, titanio e zaffiri
Above all, earrings and necklaces follow soft designs, with clean shapes, without being anonymous. The titanium surfaces host small diamonds or precious stones such as tourmalines or tsavorites. But, of course, one of the advantages that titanium offers is the possibility of coloring the metal directly, without having to cover it with enamel. Anastasia Kessaris’s jewels thus present themselves with bold shades, such as violet or intense blue, which with the wavy surfaces of the jewels take on unpredictable shades. Now they are also available on Moda Operandi.
Collezione After Party, orecchini in titanio, oro giallo 18 carati, zaffiri multicolori, tsavoriti
Collezione Lollipops, orecchini con smalto e tormaline
Orecchini Dream-Catcher in titanio e diamanti
Orecchini Galactic Swirls in titanio, zaffiri e diamanti
Pendente Geisha Hug in titanio e diamanti
Anello Geisha in titanio e diamanti
Anastasia Kessaris
