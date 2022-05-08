









She has a degree in architecture, she worked as an architect in London, eventually becoming a senior interior designer at Harrods. So what could Anastasia Kessaris‘s next step be? Designing jewelry. And it is not strange, because the architect Anastasia is also the daughter of the most famous jeweler in Athens, Costas Kessaris. Anastasia, who married Belgian businessman Thomas Persy three years ago (with a party for 1,358 guests, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis), has nevertheless chosen her path. Her jewels, in fact, are in pure minimal-pop style, with great use of titanium.



Above all, earrings and necklaces follow soft designs, with clean shapes, without being anonymous. The titanium surfaces host small diamonds or precious stones such as tourmalines or tsavorites. But, of course, one of the advantages that titanium offers is the possibility of coloring the metal directly, without having to cover it with enamel. Anastasia Kessaris’s jewels thus present themselves with bold shades, such as violet or intense blue, which with the wavy surfaces of the jewels take on unpredictable shades. Now they are also available on Moda Operandi.