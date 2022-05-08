









«Dear Americans, we will explain to you what Italian jewelry is». This is the goal of a three-day workshop scheduled in New York, at the headquarters in Piazza Italia (346 Madison Avenue, New York City) from 18 to 20 May. The event also has a name: The Italian Jewelry Manifesto. It is an educational moment that offers the opportunity to get in touch with over 50 companies in the Italian gold-jewelery sector. The event was organized by ICE (the government export agency) together with Federorafi and the Italian Foreign Ministry. The creative direction has been entrusted to Paola De Luca, who every year proposes analyzes on jewelry trends, and to her team The Futurist.



The companies that will participate in the event represent all the Italian goldsmith-jeweler districts, from North to South, from the more industrial one of Vicenza, to the district of Valenza, which has always been recognized for its diamond work, from that of Arezzo known for its rich production of goldsmith’s typical of this area, up to Torre del Greco which has always stood out for its craftsmanship in coral and cameos.The Italian Jewelry Manifesto foresees meetings and events, with a press conference to be held on May 19th at 4.30 pm, at the end of which a tour of the stands of the exhibiting companies is planned, for meetings with press and buyers. On 19 May, at the end of the tour with the companies, there will be a gala dinner with a personalized cameo.