









Jewelery cannot and is not alien to what happens in the world. Thus GemGèneve, an event that hosts companies specializing in the trade of gems, high-end vintage jewelry and a patrol of new designers, also hosted the Strong & Precious project, with the aim of presenting the work of some Ukrainian jewelry designers. The idea is to present Ukraine as a country with a strong potential for jewelry. Ukraine, in fact, is the homeland of jewelers such as Oscar Heyman and Marshak, both of whom had Ukrainian roots and are the brightest examples of Ukrainian goldsmith craftsmanship.



The designers present in Geneva were selected by Olga Oleksenko and Natalia Kietiene. They are very different works, according to the style and technique of the different designers. Some are inspired by the goldsmith tradition of the origins, while others propose themselves as innovators, with original solutions. In short, it is a jewelry store that needs to be developed, as long as it is possible to overcome the difficult moment that the country is going through.