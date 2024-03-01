Anello in argento placcato oro rosa
Anello in argento placcato oro rosa

The Boccadamo Love Knot

A knot to keep a bond of love firm or, let’s admit it, to keep it away from possible temptations: Bottega Boccadamo, an accessible Italian jewelry brand, has chosen this universal symbol for a collection that includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in silver essential or plated in the two versions in rose gold and yellow gold. In the jewels of the Nodo d’amore collection the protagonists are intertwined hearts, single and double knots and symbols of infinity, characteristic elements of the iconography.

Bracciale in argento
Silver bracelet

Knots are the protagonists of pendants in necklaces, central in bracelets and rings and are also present in earrings, button or semi-circle. The company also underlines an eco-sustainable approach through the use of recycled silver, to remember the maison’s constant commitment to a responsible business model.
Anello in argento placcato oro giallo
Yellow gold plated silver ring

Orecchini in argento
Silver earrings
Orecchini in argento placcati oro giallo
Yellow gold plated silver earrings
Collana e pendente in argento placcato oro giallo
Necklace and pendant in yellow gold plated silver

