In some countries, round, lobe earrings are called creole. The Italian brand Boccadamo has named a new line of earrings that elaborate the classic circle design. The new Le Creole collection aims to add a touch of design to the classic shape of earrings thanks to soft and rounded volumes. Creoles are earrings made of steel and available in the rhodium-plated or yellow gold-plated version. The rounded shapes feature a smooth metal processing, which enhances their brightness, with a crescent or wavy circle design, torchon model, up to the drop, also made exclusively in the white resin variant.



The soft and sinuous lines of the earrings can be combined with other jewels of the brand that have similar characteristics. Le Creole earrings can also complete both a sporty and more formal outfit at a price that does not exceed 20 euros.

