Orecchini con cubic zirconia colorati
Orecchini con cubic zirconia colorati

New colors for Sophie by Boccadamo

A new concept and a more marked style for the Sophie line by Boccadamo, one of the collections of the Italian brand that is renewed over time. The design adds pavé cubic zirconia, white or multicolored, which stand out on much of the collection, made up of silver, rhodium-plated, yellow gold-plated and rose gold-plated elements. Flowers, geometry and, in some cases, moon and star symbols are added to smooth and pavé surfaces. In some cases the rings are colored with round or heart-shaped cubic zirconia arranged in a bouquet, while the bracelets feature micro-pendants.

Anello in argento placcato e pavé di cubic zirconia
Ring in plated silver and cubic zirconia pavé

In the eighty pieces of the vast collection, the cubic zirconia crystals used present bright colors, in tune with the season: red like ruby, blue like aquamarine, blue or pink like sapphire, green like emerald. The shape of the jewels is rather elaborate, with curved lines that differentiate classic models such as moi et toi rings, earrings or pendants tied to long silver chains.
Anello della collezione Sophie
Ring from the Sophie collection

Collana in argento con pendente
Silver necklace with pendant
Bracciale con ciondoli
Bracelet with charms
Orecchini in argento placcato e cubic zirconia colorati
Earrings in plated silver and colored cubic zirconia
Anello toi et moi in argento e cubic zirconia colorati
Toi et moi ring in silver and colored cubic zirconia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anelli della collezione Riflessi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

The Reflections of Giovanni Ferraris

Next Story

Buccellati jewels for the wedding

Latest from Showroom