A new concept and a more marked style for the Sophie line by Boccadamo, one of the collections of the Italian brand that is renewed over time. The design adds pavé cubic zirconia, white or multicolored, which stand out on much of the collection, made up of silver, rhodium-plated, yellow gold-plated and rose gold-plated elements. Flowers, geometry and, in some cases, moon and star symbols are added to smooth and pavé surfaces. In some cases the rings are colored with round or heart-shaped cubic zirconia arranged in a bouquet, while the bracelets feature micro-pendants.



In the eighty pieces of the vast collection, the cubic zirconia crystals used present bright colors, in tune with the season: red like ruby, blue like aquamarine, blue or pink like sapphire, green like emerald. The shape of the jewels is rather elaborate, with curved lines that differentiate classic models such as moi et toi rings, earrings or pendants tied to long silver chains.

