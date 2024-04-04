For spring 2024 Boccadamo presents new sets for the Caleida collection, which is part of the Mediterranean Line of the maison and is one of the most requested of the Italian brand. The new jewels use cubic zirconia which match the three versions with rose, yellow and rhodium gold plating. The jewels are offered with two designs: the most essential includes single pendants, for necklaces and bracelets, or central ones, in the rings, also made in the shape of a crescent with a double drop of zircons. The second version presents a more modern style, thanks to rows of circular modules, with pavé of white zircons, which seem to create jewelery with floral shapes.



The jewels of the Caleida collection are conceived with contrasts between smooth and brilliant surfaces, with a design in line with current trends, combinations of circular elements and double drop modules, which create feminine crescents and harmonious profiles, for an effect of great richness which is reflected on the entire collection.