Orecchini placcati oro rosa e cubic zirconia
Orecchini placcati oro rosa e cubic zirconia

New jewels from Caleida collection by Boccadamo

For spring 2024 Boccadamo presents new sets for the Caleida collection, which is part of the Mediterranean Line of the maison and is one of the most requested of the Italian brand. The new jewels use cubic zirconia which match the three versions with rose, yellow and rhodium gold plating. The jewels are offered with two designs: the most essential includes single pendants, for necklaces and bracelets, or central ones, in the rings, also made in the shape of a crescent with a double drop of zircons. The second version presents a more modern style, thanks to rows of circular modules, with pavé of white zircons, which seem to create jewelery with floral shapes.

Anelli che si adattano alla misura delle dita
Rings that adapt to the size of your fingers

The jewels of the Caleida collection are conceived with contrasts between smooth and brilliant surfaces, with a design in line with current trends, combinations of circular elements and double drop modules, which create feminine crescents and harmonious profiles, for an effect of great richness which is reflected on the entire collection.

Bracciale rodiato della collezione Caleida
Rhodium-plated bracelet from the Caleida collection
Collane con pendenti
Necklaces with pendants
Bracciale placcato oro giallo e cubic zirconia
Yellow gold plated bracelet with cubic zirconia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Brosway Genova
Previous Story

Brosway opens in Genoa in make-up style

Next Story

The mysteries of opal in GemGèneve

Latest from Showroom