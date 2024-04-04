For spring 2024 Boccadamo presents new sets for the Caleida collection, which is part of the Mediterranean Line of the maison and is one of the most requested of the Italian brand. The new jewels use cubic zirconia which match the three versions with rose, yellow and rhodium gold plating. The jewels are offered with two designs: the most essential includes single pendants, for necklaces and bracelets, or central ones, in the rings, also made in the shape of a crescent with a double drop of zircons. The second version presents a more modern style, thanks to rows of circular modules, with pavé of white zircons, which seem to create jewelery with floral shapes.
The jewels of the Caleida collection are conceived with contrasts between smooth and brilliant surfaces, with a design in line with current trends, combinations of circular elements and double drop modules, which create feminine crescents and harmonious profiles, for an effect of great richness which is reflected on the entire collection.
New jewels from Caleida collection by Boccadamo
For spring 2024 Boccadamo presents new sets for the Caleida collection, which is part of the Mediterranean Line of the maison and is one of the most requested of the Italian brand. The new jewels use cubic zirconia which match the three versions with rose, yellow and rhodium gold plating. The jewels are offered with two designs: the most essential includes single pendants, for necklaces and bracelets, or central ones, in the rings, also made in the shape of a crescent with a double drop of zircons. The second version presents a more modern style, thanks to rows of circular modules, with pavé of white zircons, which seem to create jewelery with floral shapes.
Latest from Showroom
Spring is the season of flowers, but also of love. It is at this time of
Perfect diamonds and burning hearts. That is the dream of every couple. Like the one formed
The historic Dune collection by Annamaria Cammilli, which is also the Maison’s main best-seller, is about
The new jewels by Vak, the Indian Maison specializing in surprising high jewelery ♦ Vak is
Easter is a holiday that in the West is also synonymous with eggs. But eggs are