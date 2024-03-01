The Joyful collection reflects one of Chantecler’s characteristics: nostalgia for the past and the aesthetics of the present, with an added touch of Mediterranean elegance. The Maison born on the Island of Capri, which this year celebrates the anniversary of the iconic bell symbol of the Maison (introduced in 1944) has chosen this anniversary to introduce new pieces from its most famous collections. Like Joyful, which was inspired by the haute couture and elegance of the fifties. The new models are dressed in full pavé of diamonds or feature a delicate pavé of pink dégradé sapphires combined with bougainvillea-colored sapphires, i.e. purplish-red. They are earrings in two sizes, medium sized pendants and ring.



The hand-made setting comprises stones of different sizes and of notable carat. The pavé version mixes naturally with the semi-precious stone version, creating unexpected combinations. In addition to the version with sapphires, as mentioned, the collection also presents a version with only white diamonds, which offers a different perspective to the jewels, very refined.

