Anello Joyful con zaffiri rosa e viola
Anello Joyful con zaffiri rosa e viola

Chantecler renews Joyful

The Joyful collection reflects one of Chantecler’s characteristics: nostalgia for the past and the aesthetics of the present, with an added touch of Mediterranean elegance. The Maison born on the Island of Capri, which this year celebrates the anniversary of the iconic bell symbol of the Maison (introduced in 1944) has chosen this anniversary to introduce new pieces from its most famous collections. Like Joyful, which was inspired by the haute couture and elegance of the fifties. The new models are dressed in full pavé of diamonds or feature a delicate pavé of pink dégradé sapphires combined with bougainvillea-colored sapphires, i.e. purplish-red. They are earrings in two sizes, medium sized pendants and ring.

Orecchini con zaffiri
Earrings with sapphires

The hand-made setting comprises stones of different sizes and of notable carat. The pavé version mixes naturally with the semi-precious stone version, creating unexpected combinations. In addition to the version with sapphires, as mentioned, the collection also presents a version with only white diamonds, which offers a different perspective to the jewels, very refined.
Anello con diamanti
Ring with diamonds

Ciondolo con zaffiri
Pendant with sapphires
Orecchini Joyful con diamanti
Joyful earrings with diamonds
Ciondolo Joyful con diamanti
Joyful pendant with diamonds
Gabriele Aprea, presidente di Chantecler. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gabriele Aprea, president of Chantecler. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in argento placcato oro rosa
Previous Story

The Boccadamo Love Knot

Latest from Showroom