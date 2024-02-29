The new Tiffany & Co. by LVMH immediately inaugurated a special relationship with the world of contemporary art. Now she does more and brings 70 contemporary works of art by 26 artists into her most prestigious store, The Landmark, the one on Fifth Avenue. The exhibition is entitled Culture of Creativity (4 March-20 May 2024). The pieces on display are those from the private collection of architect Peter Marino, the Peter Marino Art Foundation in Southampton, NY. The works are installed in Tiffany’s two-story exhibition space nestled within the ten-story flagship.



There are 26 authors of the works, to which are added Tiffany & Co. sterling silver masterpieces by Peter Marino from the 1880s. At its core, the exhibition is a tribute to the role creativity played at Tiffany & Co., made possible thanks to the Peter Marino Art Foundation and its founder’s decades of artistic patronage. Peter Marino’s personal collection of artworks has been developed for over 40 years.

We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Peter Marino again in a creative partnership for The Landmark’s first major exhibition. He is the visionary architect who transformed the interiors of our beloved Fifth Avenue store by filling its ten floors with art. Peter reinvented the Landmark as a world of wonder and a cultural hub. There is no better place to display your collection than him.

Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co



Since its foundation in 1837, art and craftsmanship have been part of Tiffany’s DNA. In 1853, the House began displaying loaned works of art for visitors to admire while shopping. In the late 19th century, founder Charles Lewis Tiffany’s son, Louis Comfort Tiffany, became the House’s first artistic director, ushering in a new era of jewelry art and design. Today considered the leader of the Art Nouveau movement, he is one of the most appreciated American artists of his time.

In addition to Louis Comfort Tiffany, the House has a long history of creative collaborations with pioneers such as Jean Schlumberger, Paloma Picasso, Elsa Peretti, Dr. George Frederick Kunz, Gene Moore, Andy Warhol, Frank Gehry among others. The Culture of Creativity exhibition features some of their works, as well as other contemporary masterpieces, highlighting Tiffany & Co.’s continued dedication to promoting artistic expression and cultural enrichment.



Culture of Creativity presents a collection of spectacular artworks in a variety of mediums by Jean-Michel Basquiat, McArthur Binion, Sarah Charlesworth, Francesco Clemente, Johan Creten, Andre Dubreuil, Roe Ethridge, Urs Fischer, Hans Hartung, Molly Hatch, Gregor Hildebrandt, Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer, Rashid Johnson, Y.Z Kami, Les Lalanne, Peter Marino, Vik Muniz, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Antoine Poncet, Richard Prince, Julian Schnabel, Sarah Sze, Louis Comfort Tiffany, Not Vital and Stanley Whitney.

The Culture of Creativity exhibition, hosted on two floors of the Landmark’s three additional glass floors. To visit the exhibition you need to book, but entry is free.

