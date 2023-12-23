The beautiful but strange jewels

The most surprising jewels: from the diamond glove to the pavé handcuffs ♦

Strange jewels. There are not only the classic pearl necklaces, or the solitaire ring: designers and jewelers occasionally indulge in incredible fantasies. For example, what would you say about a diamond-encrusted glove? There is, and it was designed by Jacob & co. Or you might like some pink earphones with Swarovski crystals. In this case, an Indian brand called iWave took care of it. Or, again, the thong sandals with crystal gem proposed a few years ago by Tamara Comolli.



Then there is the shoe chapter: stylists have indulged in creating shoes that look like jewels or jewels that look like shoes, you name it. An example: Casadei designer shoes, with Swarovski crystals. Or those by Ruthie Davis that were liked, they say, by Beyoncé, Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga. Perhaps the most surprising jewel, however, is represented by the pair of diamond-studded handcuffs signed a few years ago by the Swiss jeweler de Grisogono, which however no longer exists.If we exclude that they are used by policemen with a mania for luxury, the suspicion arises that they are intended for fans of 50 Shades of Grey. Less unusual as an object, but equally precious is the perfume spray adorned with a gecko composed of small Colombian emeralds, which climbs on branches designed with diamonds. Some, however, will raise an eyebrow at the choker, a leather and gold dog collar style, with a bone-shaped pendant: it is designed by Chopard and is intended for high-class pets.A little out of the ordinary, it must be admitted, was also the Grace Kelly pen by Montblanc, studded with diamonds and pink sapphires: who knows what you can write with such an object. The skirt by Titan Industries seems more traditional, but it isn’t, with designs made of cubic zirconia and Swarovski crystals: be careful when sitting down, though. Technology couldn’t be missing: an iPad cover colored with crystals to feel in step with technology.