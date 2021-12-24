









Oscar Heyman, one of luxury symbols in the American jewelry, has made a collection dedicated to the winter holidays ♦

The Santa Claus myth comes from a real person: St. Nicholas, bishop of Myra (now called Demre and is a city of Turkey). According to legend, St. Nicholas found and revived five children, which were been kidnapped and killed by an innkeeper. For this prodigy is considered the protector saint of children. St. Nicholas from Turkey went in Italy, in Bari (where he is buried) and from South of Italy the myth has slowly spread to the West, and then transformed in the nineteenth century in an old man, fat and with a white beard, who brings gifts to children. Santa Claus as we know it today, however, is especially an invention of Coca Cola, which in the thirties has been promoting that image, with the aim to drink a cold drink even in winter.



The two myths, that of the carbonated beverage and the dispenser of gifts, have established themselves each other, becoming two American icons. So it is not strange that Oscar Heyman (we talked about here ) one of the most famous jewelers in stars and stripes, symbol of luxury and of traditional America, has dedicated to the symbols of the Christmas holidays a small, fine collection. Of course, if Santa we might give one of these jewels would not be a bad idea…













