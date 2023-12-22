Parties, dinners, drinks, toasts: events with lots of people are occasions for fun and are sometimes accompanied by the worry of wearing jewelery that is too expensive, which can get damaged or, worse, can attract the attention of bad guys. The solution in these cases is to wear quality jewellery. They cost more than the cheap ones on the stalls, but they are also much more beautiful. Not only that: bijoux with pedigree, signed by some famous Maison, such as Trifari, or which have a special history behind them, are also a small investment, because they can be resold.



An example of these ornaments are those of L’Arabesque, a boutique in Milan that offers clothing, accessories, but also bijoux de couture and costume jewellery. To celebrate in complete tranquility, sautoirs, necklaces, brooches, necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are offered, in silver and non-silver, in semi-precious stones and synthetic gems. The bijoux includes pieces by master bijoutiers of the twentieth century.L’Arabesque is an idea born in 2010 on the initiative of Chichi Meroni, it is located in the center of Milan and combines design, fashion, hard-to-find books, perfumes and a collection of French bijoux de couture and American costume jewellery.