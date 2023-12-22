Collana girocollo rigida composta da anello con elementi biconi in lucite trasparente e da catene pendenti in metallo argentato decorate con elementi biconi in lucite trasparente, 1980 circa
Collana girocollo rigida composta da anello con elementi biconi in lucite trasparente e da catene pendenti in metallo argentato decorate con elementi biconi in lucite trasparente, 1980 circa

Bijoux by L’Arabesque to celebrate

Parties, dinners, drinks, toasts: events with lots of people are occasions for fun and are sometimes accompanied by the worry of wearing jewelery that is too expensive, which can get damaged or, worse, can attract the attention of bad guys. The solution in these cases is to wear quality jewellery. They cost more than the cheap ones on the stalls, but they are also much more beautiful. Not only that: bijoux with pedigree, signed by some famous Maison, such as Trifari, or which have a special history behind them, are also a small investment, because they can be resold.

Orecchini con cristalli
Earrings with crystals

An example of these ornaments are those of L’Arabesque, a boutique in Milan that offers clothing, accessories, but also bijoux de couture and costume jewellery. To celebrate in complete tranquility, sautoirs, necklaces, brooches, necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are offered, in silver and non-silver, in semi-precious stones and synthetic gems. The bijoux includes pieces by master bijoutiers of the twentieth century.
L’Arabesque is an idea born in 2010 on the initiative of Chichi Meroni, it is located in the center of Milan and combines design, fashion, hard-to-find books, perfumes and a collection of French bijoux de couture and American costume jewellery.

Coppia di orecchini a clip «starburst», in metallo argentato, impreziositi da strass rotondi, taglio baguette e da una cascata di fili di strass bianchi, 1955 circa
Pair of “starburst” clip earrings, in silver metal, embellished with round baguette-cut rhinestones and a cascade of white rhinestone threads, circa 1955
Bracciale di L'Arabesque
Bracelet by L’Arabesque
Bracciale con maglia a fili di strass bianchi impreziositi da sei grandi strass centrali a taglio brillante
Bracelet with white rhinestone threads embellished with six large central brilliant-cut rhinestones
Anello in argento dorato e cristalli
Ring in golden silver and crystals

Gioielli by Elke Berr Créations
4 things to know before giving away a jewel

