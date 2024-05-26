Staurino, anello cocktail con ametista e apatiti taglio briolette. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Staurino, anello cocktail con ametista e apatiti taglio briolette. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The high jewelery of Staurino

The high jewelery by Staurino Fratelli, unlimited quality made in Italy ♦ ︎

You know that the high jewelery is one that is sold at four zeros. And the jewels of Staurino Fratelli are worth all the zeros you want to add. The pieces of the Maison of Valenza are destined almost exclusively to a range of customers with the means enough to enjoy the pleasure of buying exclusive jewels. But even though many rings, necklaces, or bracelets are made for Hollywood divas and go on Instagram, the company’s story starts from afar.

Bracciale a forma di farfalla en tremblant, in oro bianco, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Tremblant butterfly-shaped bracelet, in white gold, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Staurino Fratelli, in fact, is at its fourth generation jewelers. The origins date back to more than a century ago, at the end of the nineteenth century, in a small jewelery and laboratory. The company in its present form, however, began in 1960 with the Paolo and Luigi brothers, who specialize in the production of jewelery, a tradition that continues with the new generation of the family. Just take a look at the firm production Staurino to immediately check that the production of the Piedmont Maison to know is alongside that of the great jewelery signatures.

Anello con zaffiri orange
Ring with orange sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini in ceramica, smeraldi, oro bianco. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ceramic earrings, emeralds, white gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con turchese e smeraldi briolette. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with turquoise and briolette emeralds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con kinzite, granati mandarino, zaffiri rosa, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with kinzite, mandarin garnets, pink sapphires, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Stefano e Davide Staurino. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Stefano and Davide Staurino. Copyright: gioiellis.com

