The high jewelery by Staurino Fratelli, unlimited quality made in Italy ♦ ︎

You know that the high jewelery is one that is sold at four zeros. And the jewels of Staurino Fratelli are worth all the zeros you want to add. The pieces of the Maison of Valenza are destined almost exclusively to a range of customers with the means enough to enjoy the pleasure of buying exclusive jewels. But even though many rings, necklaces, or bracelets are made for Hollywood divas and go on Instagram, the company’s story starts from afar.

Staurino Fratelli, in fact, is at its fourth generation jewelers. The origins date back to more than a century ago, at the end of the nineteenth century, in a small jewelery and laboratory. The company in its present form, however, began in 1960 with the Paolo and Luigi brothers, who specialize in the production of jewelery, a tradition that continues with the new generation of the family. Just take a look at the firm production Staurino to immediately check that the production of the Piedmont Maison to know is alongside that of the great jewelery signatures.