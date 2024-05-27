It’s Couture time again at Wynn in Las Vegas, one of the major global events dedicated to jewelry (29 May-2 June). The fair is reserved for sector operators and brings together major jewelery brands, such as Buccellati and Roberto Coin, but also independent designers such as Van Robot and Studio Renn. In total there are 412 exhibitors. Furthermore, so as not to forget the cultural climate, this year at Couture a group of six emerging Bipoc (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) designers, known as Luminaries, will be exhibiting. Not only that: the organizers are keen to underline that the trade fair event will be characterized by greater attention to responsible sourcing, with at least two exhibiting designers, Emily P. Wheeler and Satta Matturi, who will present collections in Single Mine Origin (Smo) Gold , an industry standard created by Betts Refining in Birmingham, England in 2018 to offer traceability solutions across large-scale gold mines and the jewelery market.



According to what the organizers anticipated, one of the trends for jewelers this year is made up of stars and planets, more generally the cosmos. Californian designer Lauren Harwell Godfrey, for example, presents her new Supernova collection. The line includes a cocktail ring centered around a 10-carat rubellite with small gold stars decorating the side of the basket, and is packed with talismans that invoke kismet and good vibes. Congratulations. Another strong point of the Las Vegas event is the Couture Design Awards, a competition divided into 20 categories and, also for this reason, highly coveted.