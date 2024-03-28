Bijoux for very young people, with a touch of fantasy and a cartoon style. Amen has presented a new line dedicated to pre-teenagers, ten years after the first proposal of jewelery dedicated to the little ones. The new junior line is inspired by Noah’s Ark and features a collection of colorful animals, ideally the guests of the biblical ship.



The Noah’s Ark collection includes 12 sets, complete with necklace, bracelet and earrings in 925 silver, with colored enamelled pendants, inspired by animals such as the lion, the bee, the butterfly, the zebra. The style is cartoonish, suitable for younger girls, although it may also appeal to those who are a few years older. The prices are within the reach of the piggy bank: from 19.90 euros up to a maximum of 34.90 euros for necklaces. Each animal subject of the collection is available in necklace, bracelet and earrings.

