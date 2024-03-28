Bijoux for very young people, with a touch of fantasy and a cartoon style. Amen has presented a new line dedicated to pre-teenagers, ten years after the first proposal of jewelery dedicated to the little ones. The new junior line is inspired by Noah’s Ark and features a collection of colorful animals, ideally the guests of the biblical ship.
The Noah’s Ark collection includes 12 sets, complete with necklace, bracelet and earrings in 925 silver, with colored enamelled pendants, inspired by animals such as the lion, the bee, the butterfly, the zebra. The style is cartoonish, suitable for younger girls, although it may also appeal to those who are a few years older. The prices are within the reach of the piggy bank: from 19.90 euros up to a maximum of 34.90 euros for necklaces. Each animal subject of the collection is available in necklace, bracelet and earrings.
Noah’s Ark of Amen for very young people
Bijoux for very young people, with a touch of fantasy and a cartoon style. Amen has presented a new line dedicated to pre-teenagers, ten years after the first proposal of jewelery dedicated to the little ones. The new junior line is inspired by Noah’s Ark and features a collection of colorful animals, ideally the guests of the biblical ship.
Latest from
Silver and gold-plated brass are the elements that make up the menu of Sovrani, an Italian
The imaginative jewelery of Iris Arpfel, the fashion muse who passed away at the age of
How many shades does the color orange have? Impossible to list them all. But in Europe
Tender hearts, but resistant like leather. The accessible jewelry brand Alviero Martini 1A Classe presents for
Large chains, but also thin lines of steel in natural color or with a gold-colored PVD