It is not true that to be liked you need to be young and, perhaps, lie about your age. Tiffany, for example, is keen to underline its date of birth: 1837. A year that also occurs in its new advertising campaign: With Love, Since 1837. In short, for almost two centuries the American brand, now French-owned , with his jewels he witnesses weddings, engagements and declarations of love. And, always sinking inspiration back to its historical roots, the images that accompany the communication allude to the creativity of Gene Moore, an American designer and window dresser who joined Tiffany in 1955 as artistic director and later became vice president. In fact, the showcase is the first business card of a jewelry store.

The Maison’s most important jewelery collections, such as Lock, T, Knot, HardWear, Sixteen Stone and Tiffany Setting, were visualized by the photographer and director Dan Tobin Smith, who recalled in photos and videos a series of shop windows created by Gene Moore, between theatrical wings and allusions to the surrealist artistic trend. The campaign speaks to the heritage of the House, the origin of each collection and pieces such as the Lock bracelet, the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone ring, HardWear jewels and other creations.

Dan Tobin Smith worked with production designer Rachel Thomas, including miniature or large-scale models that flow together seamlessly through shifts in perspective. The campaign is a collaboration between Tiffany’s internal creative team and creative agency Tbwa\Chiat\Day LA.