









Jewels that are inspired by the Renaissance, with natural stones: it is the style of Giuseppina Fermi.

What could be your fate if your father leaves for China and then imports art and antique jewelry? And if you become gemologist and jeweler? The answer, for Giuseppina Fermi, is almost obvious: the world of jewelry is his world. Pietro, his father, was also one of the pioneers in using the fancy diamonds, while his wife, he founded one of the first shops of bijoux. Giuseppina with these conditions has fused his father’ and mother teachings to create her line that defines maverick. In the sense that she don’t embraces the philosophy of minimal, geometric and essential that is most used by young designers, but she remains anchored in a sort of Renaissance-Baroque festival consists of cherubs, angels, curls, gilding, symbols.



All together with natural stones, pearls, silver and gold. Although her activity is decentralized compared to those of other Maison: working, in fact, between Piacenza, her city, and Porto Rotondo, a sea town in Sardinia in summer is crowded with tourists famous, rich or both things together. Prices: The range is quite varied. It starts from a hundred euro for a pendant, up to more than 4,000 for a silver ring in rhodium-plated white gold, fluorite, gold, diamonds.

















