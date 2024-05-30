A rainbow is born when sunlight meets a raindrop. In that case part of the light is reflected and the rest enters the raindrop. The light is refracted on the surface of the drop and this effect multiplied thousands of times causes the rainbow effect. A phenomenon of nature that made human beings dream and surprise, who connected the rainbow to fairy tales, superstitions and hopes. Even the world of jewelry is often inspired by the rainbow.



Like the Tuscan brand Amen, which is launching the Rainbow collection for summer 2024, to celebrate the beauty of the colors of the rainbow, with jewels that combine multicolor cubic zirconia crystals in modern designs. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings in 925 silver with golden finishes are proposed as accessories intended to accompany summer days. As is easy to imagine, the cubic zirconia crystals are arranged with alternating colors to embrace the entire visual spectrum.

