Orecchini Rainbow
Orecchini Rainbow

Rainbow summer with Amen

A rainbow is born when sunlight meets a raindrop. In that case part of the light is reflected and the rest enters the raindrop. The light is refracted on the surface of the drop and this effect multiplied thousands of times causes the rainbow effect. A phenomenon of nature that made human beings dream and surprise, who connected the rainbow to fairy tales, superstitions and hopes. Even the world of jewelry is often inspired by the rainbow.

Bracciale in argento con finitura dorata e cubic zirconia
Silver bracelet with golden finish and cubic zirconia

Like the Tuscan brand Amen, which is launching the Rainbow collection for summer 2024, to celebrate the beauty of the colors of the rainbow, with jewels that combine multicolor cubic zirconia crystals in modern designs. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings in 925 silver with golden finishes are proposed as accessories intended to accompany summer days. As is easy to imagine, the cubic zirconia crystals are arranged with alternating colors to embrace the entire visual spectrum.
Collana con pendente Rainbow
Rainbow pendant necklace

Orecchini a cerchio Rainbow
Rainbow hoop earrings
Collana con cubic zirconia multicolor
Necklace with multicolor cubic zirconia

