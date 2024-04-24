Mother’s Day is also a special day for those who produce jewellery, which have always been one of the favorite gifts for the most important woman in every human being’s life. Amen, a Tuscan jewelery brand at affordable prices, also takes part in the party with her proposals. Like the Gioie di Mamma collection, a tribute to the unique and special bond that is established between mothers and children. The jewels are characterized by heart-shaped pendants in silver, cubic zirconia and colored enamel.



Another proposal is the Call Angels line, inspired by the Christian symbol of protection. Each bell emits a delicate sound which, according to tradition, indicates the presence of a guardian angel near the pregnant woman and the child. The Call Angels series is available in three variants. Furthermore, for Mother’s Day, Amen offers a free bracelet to those who incur a cost of at least 80 euros. The bracelet is in silver, with cubic zirconia cut in the shape of a heart.

