Campanella Chiama Angeli
Campanella Chiama Angeli

(Italiano) Gioielli di Amen per la Festa della Mamma

Mother’s Day is also a special day for those who produce jewellery, which have always been one of the favorite gifts for the most important woman in every human being’s life. Amen, a Tuscan jewelery brand at affordable prices, also takes part in the party with her proposals. Like the Gioie di Mamma collection, a tribute to the unique and special bond that is established between mothers and children. The jewels are characterized by heart-shaped pendants in silver, cubic zirconia and colored enamel.

Ciondolo Gioie di Mamma
Gioie di Mamma Pendant

Another proposal is the Call Angels line, inspired by the Christian symbol of protection. Each bell emits a delicate sound which, according to tradition, indicates the presence of a guardian angel near the pregnant woman and the child. The Call Angels series is available in three variants. Furthermore, for Mother’s Day, Amen offers a free bracelet to those who incur a cost of at least 80 euros. The bracelet is in silver, with cubic zirconia cut in the shape of a heart.
Bracciale con cubic zirconia a cuore
Bracelet with heart-shaped cubic zirconia

Ciondolo con cubic zirconia rosa
Pendant with pink cubic zirconia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Rolex Daytona Beach Tiffany
Previous Story

Not only Rolex at auction with Nomisma

Latest from Showroom