The Tuscan jewelery brand Amen, founded 11 years ago and present in over 1,200 stores in Italy, has arrived in Japan, in Nagoya, the capital of the Japanese prefecture of Aichi, a manufacturing and maritime hub in the center of the island of Honshu. From June 19 to 25, 2024, the central event space on the first floor of the Matsuzakaya building, one of the oldest shopping malls in the world and largest in Japan, hosted an exclusive pop up by Amen Gioielli.

Present inside the pop up are the latest collections of the fashion jewelery brand, including the Stardust line, designed to add a touch of glamor to every special moment. The new pop up shop has strengthened Amen’s reputation as one of the successful Italian brands in the fashion jewelery sector.
