Do you like pink? Do you want to wear pink jewelry? Are you looking for a pink necklace? Or a bracelet? Or … Here are many ideas ♦

There are many reasons to wear pink jewelry. The first is that it is the light version of marsala, announced color of the year, according to Pantone. In addition, it is definitely more suited to this season; the second reason is that its tone, even the one tinged with gray tinge, embellishes any type of skin. And This alone would be enough to convince anyone. But there is another side to act as an incentive and comes from English: think pink!It means thinking positive. And indeed a beautiful bright pink is a burst of energy, a stimulus to good mood. So, although many of the color names have lost their multiplicity of meanings, even in some languages in common phrases characterize specific moods. So, ring, earrings or bracelet have also colored stones, faceted or cabochon, translucent or opaque. Provided that they are pink.

Anello in oro bianco con diamanti e zaffiri rosa
Nigaam, anello in oro bianco con diamanti e zaffiri rosa

And more, pink is a positive color. It takes its name from the fragrant flower of the same name. But perhaps you don’t know that it was born quite recently: the name rose was used for the first time to indicate a shade of color only at the end of the 17th century. In the West (especially Europe and the United States), pink is the color associated with concepts of charm, kindness, sensitivity, tenderness, sweetness, childhood, femininity and romance. If the hue is very light, it is associated with chastity and innocence. On the contrary, a bright pink suggests eroticism and seduction.
Petit Joli, anello in oro rosa, calcedonio e diamanti
Petit Joli, anello in oro rosa, calcedonio rosa e diamanti by Pasquale Bruni

The history of pink
One could write a history of the color pink. But, undoubtedly, the maximum popularity reached it in the mid-eighteenth century, when pastel colors became very fashionable in all the courts of Europe. The pink color in particular was highly appreciated by Madame de Pompadour (1721-1764), lover of King Louis XV of France, who often wore clothes that combined blue and pink. Not only that: she had a particular shade of pink created especially for her by the Sevres porcelain factory, apparently with small additions of blue, black and yellow.
Madame de Pompadour
Madame de Pompadour

Pink stones
But let’s talk about jewelry: in addition to pink gold, you have a wide choice of stones that have shades of rose. The most precious, and most expensive, is undoubtedly the diamond. Diamonds with pink shades are buyed for millions of dollars during the auctions. But luckily there are many other stones that also have this color tone in their repertoire: quartz, sapphire, mystic topaz, rhodolite garnet, morganite, kunzite, Malaya garnet, tourmaline, spinel, opal, zircon, pink pearl, moonstone , coral, smithsonite, pezzottaite, rhodochrosite and rhodonite. You only have the problem of choosing one.

Matilde de Bounvilles

Tiffany, anello Sugar Stacks di Paloma Picasso in oro rosa 18 carati con pavé di zaffiri rosa.
Tiffany, anello Sugar Stacks di Paloma Picasso in oro rosa 18 carati con pavé di zaffiri rosa.
Tamara Comolli, braccialetto Mikado Romance in oro rosa con quarzi, e morganite rosa.
Tamara Comolli, braccialetto Mikado Romance in oro rosa con quarzi, e morganite rosa.
Vhernier, orecchini Eclisse in oro bianco con rhodonite, cristallo di rocca, madreperla e diamanti
Vhernier, orecchini Eclisse in oro bianco con rhodonite, cristallo di rocca, madreperla e diamanti
Collezione Millebolle, anello in oro rosa, diamanti grigi, rodolite. Anello oro rosa, diamanti grigi, quarzo rosa
Minù, collezione Millebolle, anello in oro rosa, diamanti grigi, rodolite.
Anello oro rosa, diamanti grigi, quarzo rosa
Anello con diamante rosa di 8,42 carati, fancy rosa intenso, taglio brillante, ma «modificato rettangolare», chiarezza VVS1. AI lati due diamanti baguette
Anello con diamante rosa di 8,42 carati, fancy rosa intenso, taglio brillante, ma «modificato rettangolare», chiarezza VVS1. AI lati due diamanti baguette
Alessio Boschi, collezione Naturalia anello Peony con morganite centrale
Alessio Boschi, collezione Naturalia anello Peony con morganite centrale
Van Cleef & Arpels, orecchini Papillons in oro rosa con zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Van Cleef & Arpels, orecchini Papillons in oro rosa con zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Etho Maria, bracciale La Serpentine in oro rosa con zaffiri rosa e diamanti brown
Etho Maria, bracciale La Serpentine in oro rosa con zaffiri rosa e diamanti brown
Mary Ching, Wing, in oro rosa e zaffiri
Mary Ching, Wing, in oro rosa e zaffiri
Anello Thalessa, in oro rosa 18 carati, tormalina, zaffiri, tormalina bicolore
Daniela Villegas, anello Thalessa, in oro rosa 18 carati, tormalina, zaffiri, tormalina bicolore
Brumani, Baobab collection Rosé, anello con diamanti, quarzo e tormaline brasiliane rosa
Brumani, Baobab collection Rosé, anello con diamanti, quarzo e tormaline brasiliane rosa
Irene Neuwirth, orecchini a forma di rosa in opale inciso, rhodocrosite tagliata a goccia e diamanti.
Irene Neuwirth, orecchini a forma di rosa in opale inciso, rhodocrosite tagliata a goccia e diamanti.
Larkspur & Hawk, collana con topazi rosa sfaccettati
Yoko London, anello con perla barocca rosa e pavé di diamanti
Yoko London, anello con perla barocca rosa e pavé di diamanti
Chantecler, orecchini Capri in oro rosa con ametista, fosfosiderite, zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Chantecler, orecchini Capri in oro rosa con ametista, fosfosiderite, zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Marie-Hélène de Taillac, orecchini in oro giallo con due tipi di quarzi rosa da 45 carati complessivi e due spinelli rosa più scuro
Marie-Hélène de Taillac, orecchini in oro giallo con due tipi di quarzi rosa da 45 carati complessivi e due spinelli rosa più scuro
Sutra, anello in oro rosa con diamanti e spinelli rosa e viola
Sutra, anello in oro rosa con diamanti e spinelli rosa e viola
Brumani, Baobab collection Rosé, orecchini con diamanti, quarzo e tormaline brasiliane rosa
Brumani, Baobab collection Rosé, orecchini con diamanti, quarzo e tormaline brasiliane rosa







