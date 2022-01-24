









Rutilated quartz is a different stone from the others. While for most gems the purity and transparency of the stone is taken into account, for rutilated quartz what you like is precisely the inclusions. Nanis knows this well, proposing a new collection that has this gem at its center. Rutilated quartz, in fact, is a variety that contains needle-like inclusions of rutile, which can be golden, or silver, pink, copper red or deep black, which are seen in transparency in the stone, with always different variations.



The idea of ​​discovering this imaginative natural creation inspired Laura Bicego, designer and founder of Nanis, who designed an entire collection based on rutilated quartz together, as usual for the Maison, with engraved gold and small diamonds. The quartz of the jewels is proposed in different versions, golden, pink, brown or with black inclusions. The jewels are made with a single shade, or with contrasting colors, up to clusters with a mix of shades that makes the jewels different from each other.