Nanis, rutilated quartz fantasy




Rutilated quartz is a different stone from the others. While for most gems the purity and transparency of the stone is taken into account, for rutilated quartz what you like is precisely the inclusions. Nanis knows this well, proposing a new collection that has this gem at its center. Rutilated quartz, in fact, is a variety that contains needle-like inclusions of rutile, which can be golden, or silver, pink, copper red or deep black, which are seen in transparency in the stone, with always different variations.

Bracciale in oro con quarzo rutilato, dettaglio
The idea of ​​discovering this imaginative natural creation inspired Laura Bicego, designer and founder of Nanis, who designed an entire collection based on rutilated quartz together, as usual for the Maison, with engraved gold and small diamonds. The quartz of the jewels is proposed in different versions, golden, pink, brown or with black inclusions. The jewels are made with a single shade, or with contrasting colors, up to clusters with a mix of shades that makes the jewels different from each other.

Anello con mix di quarzo rutilato
Orecchini in oro e quarzo color pesca
Collana con quarzo rutilato
Bracciale tipo tennis in oro, diamanti e quarzo rutilato nero
Bracciale rigido in oro e quarzo rutilato
Anello Moi et Toi
Bracciale con cluster di quarzo rutilato
Anello in oro a spirale con quarzo rutilato dorato
