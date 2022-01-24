









Damiani and Salvini‘s jewels have also landed at the Rinascente in Florence. The luxury brand store is located in the central Piazza della Repubblica and has recently been renovated. The objective of the Damiani Group is to increase the visibility of its brands, with a presence in prestigious and busy places so as to get closer and closer to jewelry lovers. Furthermore, the agreement with la Rinascente strengthens the partnership with the historic Italian chain of department stores. Last year Damiani became Category Partner of Rinascente in Milan, the most important store in Italy, for the distribution of high-end jewelry and watches.

